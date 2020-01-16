Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,854.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 669.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WCN opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC set a $99.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

