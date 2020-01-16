Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.92.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $251.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $171.74 and a 52-week high of $252.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

