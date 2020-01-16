Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

NYSE:DIS opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

