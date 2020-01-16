Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 16,158 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 173.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,936 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Five Below stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

