Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 3,764 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 49,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.