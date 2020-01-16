Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,378,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,788,000 after acquiring an additional 832,194 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 42,550.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,972 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.10 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

