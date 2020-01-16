Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $95.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.