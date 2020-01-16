Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zelman & Associates cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,720 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.