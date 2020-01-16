Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.4% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.8% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

