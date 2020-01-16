Graft (GRFT) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a total market capitalization of $230,224.00 and $11,642.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graft has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

