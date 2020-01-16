Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €24.50 ($28.49) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.62 ($27.46).

FRA GYC opened at €21.84 ($25.40) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.69. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

