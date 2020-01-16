Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.45% of Great Western Bancorp worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,193,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,546,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,744 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 187,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWB. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

