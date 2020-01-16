Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Update

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 596,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $577.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.23. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.