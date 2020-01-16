GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

GSX stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 461.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $39,540,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $9,711,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $13,488,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $45,026,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

