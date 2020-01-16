GSX Techedu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,402 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 641% compared to the typical daily volume of 729 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at $265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at $5,395,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at $6,875,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE GSX opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

