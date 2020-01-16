GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will post $423.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $439.90 million. GTT Communications reported sales of $454.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of GTT stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $748.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.61.

In other GTT Communications news, Director H Brian Thompson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $158,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 559,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,794,173 shares of company stock worth $18,403,152 over the last three months. 40.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.