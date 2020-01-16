Gulden Price Up 12.8% This Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $18,849.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Nocks, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00648084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009016 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 503,799,497 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Nocks, YoBit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, GuldenTrader and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

