Gulfport Energy (GPOR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2020 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

1/9/2020 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy's core operations are focused in the Utica Shale of Ohio and the SCOOP play in Oklahoma, providing this E&P with a rich drilling inventory. The company’s improving execution and well performance has led to production growth while the acquisition of ‘oily’ SCOOP assets in 2017 has enabled Gulfport to produce more liquids and diversify its sales. The company's decent financials and investor friendly moves also bode well. However, being a natural gas-weighted company, Gulfport continues to reel under the effects of the commodity's price struggles. Increasing costs are limiting the profit levels of the firm. Further, takeaway constraints in Appalachia along with the firm’s non-core holdings in certain regions are leading to lost revenues. As such, Gulfport Energy warrants a cautious stance. “

11/20/2019 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $379.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after buying an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 380,582 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 605,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

