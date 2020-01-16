Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMSO. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hammerson from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 319 ($4.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 309.46 ($4.07).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 260.30 ($3.42) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.12.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

