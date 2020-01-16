Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hammerson in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hammerson’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hammerson stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

