HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.55) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 439.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 1-year low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00).

In other news, insider William Salomon purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £94,000 ($123,651.67). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 285,000 shares of company stock worth $54,500,000.

About HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

