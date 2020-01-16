Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to announce sales of $315.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.40 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $291.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,621,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,371,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $26,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 79,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

