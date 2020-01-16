Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 14th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hays to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 169.50 ($2.23).

Get Hays alerts:

Hays stock opened at GBX 166.20 ($2.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.41.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.