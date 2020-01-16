HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MUX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $424.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of -0.65. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 1,710,351 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,221,713 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 155.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,059,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 645,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 466,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

