HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $45.34 on Thursday. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. HCI Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.39 million. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Burks purchased 4,400 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $196,548.00. Also, Director James J. Macchiarola purchased 1,500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,014,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

