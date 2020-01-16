Head to Head Comparison: America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) versus Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for America First Multifamily Investors and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $21.17, suggesting a potential downside of 7.77%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Profitability

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 47.47% 10.41% 3.32% Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $81.36 million 5.70 $41.14 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Oportun Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 77 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,650 rental units located in 13 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.