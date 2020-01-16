Head-To-Head Comparison: Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) and Conifer (NYSE:CNFR)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

41.5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Conifer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.72 -$28.60 million N/A N/A Conifer $98.91 million 0.38 -$9.23 million ($0.44) -8.98

Conifer has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00

Conifer has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.56%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance -88.21% -26.92% -16.65% Conifer -10.07% -35.86% -6.67%

Volatility & Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conifer beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.