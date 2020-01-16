Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Healthequity by 145.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Healthequity stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Healthequity’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $775,280 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

