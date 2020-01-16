Heico (NYSE:HEI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on HEI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

HEI stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.36. Heico has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,159 shares of company stock worth $320,487. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 1,441.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after buying an additional 161,964 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the third quarter worth about $7,841,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Heico by 10.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

