Helical (LON:HLCL) Given New GBX 475 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

HLCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

LON HLCL opened at GBX 465.50 ($6.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $556.70 million and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 450.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 394.10. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310.50 ($4.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 480 ($6.31).

In related news, insider Tim Murphy bought 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

