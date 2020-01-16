Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,947,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $149,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.88%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

