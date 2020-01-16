Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

