Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $713.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

