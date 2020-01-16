Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

