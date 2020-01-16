Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after buying an additional 5,547,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 363.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after buying an additional 1,677,330 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 392,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

