Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 805,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 32,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 221,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

