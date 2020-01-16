Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Cardtronics worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

CATM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of CATM opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

