Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 907,658 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 355,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $147.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.