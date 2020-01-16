Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.66.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

