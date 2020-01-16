Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -824.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

