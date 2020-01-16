Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $58,170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,353,000 after acquiring an additional 655,723 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,042,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $23,416,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,807,000 after acquiring an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.