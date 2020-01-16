Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,912,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 87,712 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,489,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 279,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 93.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,302,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 629,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.51. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.56%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 32,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $345,172.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,933.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,905 shares of company stock worth $359,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

