Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $118.51 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

