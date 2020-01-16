Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,082 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after acquiring an additional 659,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

