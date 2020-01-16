Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 99,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.46 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

