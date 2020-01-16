Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Hometrust Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,211,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 375,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 104,157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 78,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTBI shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $473.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $34,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 2,067 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $55,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,752 shares of company stock worth $864,628. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

