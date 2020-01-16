Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,445 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 164,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,793,000 after purchasing an additional 272,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,062,652.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,576.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.69.

COF opened at $102.34 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

