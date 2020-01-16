Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

