Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,660 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,275 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $58.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

