Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

